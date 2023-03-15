CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 323.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after buying an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

