CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

