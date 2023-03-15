CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

