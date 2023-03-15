Covington Capital Management Sells 419 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

