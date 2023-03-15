Covington Capital Management Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

