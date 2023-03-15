Covington Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.