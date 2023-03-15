Covington Capital Management Purchases 775 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

