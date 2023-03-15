Covington Capital Management Purchases 313 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

