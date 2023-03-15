Covington Capital Management Purchases 201 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $322.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

