Covington Capital Management Has $613,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after buying an additional 215,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IVE stock opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.