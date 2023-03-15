Covington Capital Management Has $399,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLV opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

