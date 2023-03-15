Covington Capital Management Has $141,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Stock Performance

AON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $292.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

