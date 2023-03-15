Covington Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $424.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.34, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

