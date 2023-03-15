Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 926.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.