Covington Capital Management Buys 235 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

