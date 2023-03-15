Covington Capital Management Acquires 393 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.