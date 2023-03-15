Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $159.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

