Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 652 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.