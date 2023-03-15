Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 10,047 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

