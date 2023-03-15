Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of D opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

