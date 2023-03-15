Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

NYSE:GE opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,039.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

