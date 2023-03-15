Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

