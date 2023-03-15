Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $424.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 265.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.