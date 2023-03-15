Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 253 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

