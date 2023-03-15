Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.67. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

