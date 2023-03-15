Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

