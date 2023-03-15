Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.