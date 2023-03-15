Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

EPD stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

