Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 233,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,697,000 after acquiring an additional 98,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.8 %

Ecolab stock opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.