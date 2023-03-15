Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,906,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,475.75 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,415.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,071.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.