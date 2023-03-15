Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $493.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.19 and its 200 day moving average is $441.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

