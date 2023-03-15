Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 9,773 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,284.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $52.24.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

