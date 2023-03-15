Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 751,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 624,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $294.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.31 and a 200 day moving average of $291.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.