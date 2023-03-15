Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,102 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.33.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.