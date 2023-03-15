Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,819.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,710 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

