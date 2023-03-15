Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Enlightenment Research LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,421.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

