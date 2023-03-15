11,015 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

