Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,390,635 shares in the company, valued at $531,583,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $2,480,404.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,390,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,583,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447,050 shares of company stock worth $39,236,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

