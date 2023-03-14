Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stake Lessened by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

