Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Holdings Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $493.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,857.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also

