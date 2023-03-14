Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.87% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $67,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,558,824 shares of company stock worth $595,709,863. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

SHLS stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.