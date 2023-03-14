Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $10,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 558,630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $3,717,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 79.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281,243 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

