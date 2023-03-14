Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWT opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

