Putnam Investments LLC Sells 339 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

