Putnam Investments LLC Sells 18,808 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Laureate Education by 188.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Laureate Education by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 73.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

