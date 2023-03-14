Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Primo Water worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Primo Water by 18.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 130,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Primo Water by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 192,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRMW. CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

