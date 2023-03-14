Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Caleres worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 956.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 35.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Caleres Trading Down 4.3 %

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAL opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

