Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 470,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after acquiring an additional 382,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,771,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

