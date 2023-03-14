Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

