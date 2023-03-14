Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.47% of FOX worth $73,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

